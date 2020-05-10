Linda Marie (Turski) KarnsLinda Marie Karns (Turski), 77 years, of Erie died in ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. Due to Linda's wishes there will be no visitation or services, cremation has occurred.Born September 22, 1942, in Toledo, OH. Linda was the daughter of Andrew and Angeling (Kuch) Turski. She was a 1960 Woodward High School Graduated. She was a Hairdresser from 1964-1979. She married James Karns on July 26, 1971 in Toledo, OH. She was a Black Belt shopping at TJ Max and even had her own parking spot. She loved garage sales and making jewelry.Survivors include her husband, James; children, Jay Allen (Angel) Karns, Angela (Jaret Hall) Karns and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Turski.Memorial contributions can be made to: Erie Volunteer Fireman Department.To send the family condolences please go online to: