Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Linda Marilyn (Williams) Boose


Linda Marilyn (Williams) Boose, had her sun set in the early morning hours of March 6, 2019 at Lakes of Sylvania. Her sun rose on November 26, 1953. Linda was born at Mercy Hospital to her proud parents, William Mitchell and Margaret Williams.

Linda attended Waite High School. She worked at St. Vincent's Hospital in the dietary department and retired from Chrysler Jeep. Linda loved bingo and going to the casino but it paled in comparison to the love she had for her family.

Linda was preceded in death by both her parents; and brother, James "Cookie" Mitchell.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory, children, Julian (Heather) Boose, and Booker T. Boose, III; sisters, Joyce Osby, and Robin Burton; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces; long-time friends, Margaret Fletcher, Evelyn Mays, Augustine Green, and Yoshikio Boose.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Her funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hill Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
