|
|
Linda Misiuda
Linda Misiuda passed away on December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Misiuda and parents, Harold and Mary Protz. Linda is survived by her sister, Darlene Portnoy (Michael); niece, Alyssa Portnoy; and stepsons, Larry Misiuda (JoAnn) (step grandson, Christopher) and Greg Misiuda (Lisa) (step granddaughte,r Ashley); and sisters-in-law, Andrea Peake and Shirley Misiuda; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was compassionate and empathetic and was always there to listen and offer support. Linda was loved by her family and friends, all of whom will miss her.
Respecting Linda's wishes, there will be no visitation. Anyone wishing to make an expression of love and sympathy are encouraged to make a donation in Linda's memory to the Toledo Area Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee, OH 43537. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019