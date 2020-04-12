|
(News story) Linda Sepanski, who with her husband, Jay, introduced Toledo shoppers to coffee culture when they opened the Coffee Mill at Franklin Park Mall, died April 3 in Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. She was 63.
She had early onset dementia, a condition diagnosed about seven years ago, her husband said.
The couple opened their shop in 1983. Mrs. Sepanski already had been a manager at Jacobson's, the high-end department store and Franklin Park anchor. They couple discussed having a business after they married in 1981.
"We were searching for something to do," Mr. Sepanski said. They were inspired by the Coffee Beanery, based in Michigan, which in the late 1970s started opening in shopping centers, most notably Fairlane in Dearborn, Mich. Guided by Mike Podracky, Franklin Park's then manager, the Sepanskis opened the Coffee Mill.
Frothy, fancy coffee drinks weren't yet in the picture. Still, the Coffee Mill's offerings were new to many Toledo palates - gourmet and flavored coffees, sold by the cup or weighed in bulk to be brewed at home.
"It wasn't like it is now. It was a unique thing to people," her husband said. "It wasn't a cup of Folgers."
He added: "It was an immediate success."
Blade food editor Mary Alice Powell, explaining the flavored-coffee trend in January, 1988, reported that the Coffee Mill had strong holiday-season sales in almond amaretto and kona with macadamia nut.
Mrs. Sepanski worked behind the counter when needed. She hired and trained the employees and handled ordering.
"She was so outgoing and friendly. She made a lot of friends with regular customers," said her daughter Amanda, who worked in the store. "She built the culture. She had an idea of the culture she wanted to have and built a community of workers. She built a family out of it."
Employees were upbeat and cheerful and often hung out after work as well, her daughter said.
Mrs. Sepanski had an eye for design. She decorated for every season and holidays major and minor. She regularly rearranged the store's display of merchandise.
"People would see things going on and flock in and start buying stuff," her husband said.
The couple for a time owned This Is It, a card shop, and Cafe Dolce, a pastry shop, in Franklin Park. The also opened several branches of the Coffee Mill, including at Spring Meadows shopping center and in Cleveland-area shopping centers.
By late 2005, the couple were focused on Franklin Park - until the mall's then-owners said their rent would be doubled and the store would be moved from center court.
"We figured it was time to call it quits," Mrs. Sepanski told The Blade as the store closed.
She was born Jan. 25, 1957, to Shirley and Robert Schroeder, and was a 1975 graduate of Sylvania High School. She attended what is now Owens Community College and received a business degree from the University of Toledo.
Surviving are her husband, John "Jay" Sepanski, Jr., whom she married June 26, 1981; daughters Lauren Mangano and Amanda Sepanski; parents, Robert and Shirley Schroeder, and sister, Cathy Gates.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later.
The family suggests tributes to Northwest Ohio and to the Sepanski family's team, Alz in the Family, for the Toledo Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020