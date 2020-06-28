Linda Sue BurnellLinda Burnell, 73, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Center. She was born on September 7, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Fritz and Irene Jeremy. Linda was a 1964 graduate of Clay High School. She worked as a realtor for many years, most recently as a closing secretary for Danberry Realtors. Linda enjoyed the outdoors, being with her family and playing Bunco with her friends. She will be dearly missed.Linda is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Mike Toth) Burnell and Laura (William) St. John; grandchildren, Brittany Sherry, James (Paige) Sherry, Damon (Kaylee) St. John, Kaela (Mike Ferguson) Bilski, and Chelsea Rose; great-grandchildren, Madyson, Kendall, Leila, Lainey, Blaine, Brody, and Max; sister, Debbie (Wayne Haywood) DeVinney and her dog, Mia. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Rodney Burnell.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, OH 43616 on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas County Canine Control.