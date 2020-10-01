1/
Linda Sue Byrd
1942 - 2020
Linda Sue Byrd

Linda Sue Byrd, 78, of Harborview, passed away September 29, 2020, at Orchard Villa. She was born April 12, 1942, in Vasper, TN, to Sarah Biggs and James Blair. Linda worked at Hinkel Manufacturing, Little Sisters of the Poor and St. Charles Hospital for over 20 years.

She is survived by her sons, William (Lisa) Byrd, James Byrd; grandchildren, William Byrd Jr., Alicia Byrd, Nicholas Byrd; great-grandchildren, Veronica, Payton, Blake, Destiny, Desiree; great great-grandchildren, Clifford and Maverick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonis "Big Tony" and a brother, W.B. Standridge.

Family and Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A going home celebration will be held at 12 noon at the funeral chapel.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
OCT
5
Service
12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
