Linda Sue Maynard Linda joined the angels on April 17th, 2020, at the age of 67. She was born on May 4th, 1952. She attended St. John the Baptist Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School, class of 1970. Linda was full of life and love for her family and friends and especially her dog, Molly. She is survived by her brother, Jerry; nieces, Ashlee Ralph and Alicia Maynard; and nephews, Jared Maynard and Greg Maynard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sophia and Gordon Maynard; her brother, Gordon "Butch" Maynard and the love of her life, Albert "Chito" Cortez Jr. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences: blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.