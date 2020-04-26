Linda Sue Maynard
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Maynard Linda joined the angels on April 17th, 2020, at the age of 67. She was born on May 4th, 1952. She attended St. John the Baptist Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School, class of 1970. Linda was full of life and love for her family and friends and especially her dog, Molly. She is survived by her brother, Jerry; nieces, Ashlee Ralph and Alicia Maynard; and nephews, Jared Maynard and Greg Maynard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sophia and Gordon Maynard; her brother, Gordon "Butch" Maynard and the love of her life, Albert "Chito" Cortez Jr. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences: blanchardstrabler.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Linda was a great classmate at St. John's and will be remembered fondly.
Jim
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved