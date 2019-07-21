The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Clay Township Cemetery
Genoa, OH
Linda Sue (Rewoldt) Tasch


1952 - 2012
Linda Sue (Rewoldt) Tasch Obituary
Linda Sue (Rewoldt) Tasch

Linda Sue (Rewoldt) (Masters) Tasch, age 59, of Holiday, Florida, formerly of Genoa, Ohio, went to join her heavenly father after a two-year battle with cancer on March 13, 2012. Linda was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 30, 1952, to Alvin and Gertrude (Willmeth) Rewoldt. Linda graduated from Genoa High School in 1971 and attended Mercy Nursing School. She graduated as an LPN and later returned to school and earned her RN. She was a devoted nurse and cared for many. Linda worked for St. Charles-Mercy Hospital for 28 years and was a supervisor for Community Hospital in New Port Richey, Florida.

Linda loved spending time with her family and most of all loved her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Andrea (Robert) Cecolli and Anastacia (Deitry Williams, Jr.) Tasch; grandchildren, Warren, Daniel, Jonah, Briana, Deitry and Marcus; special sister and best friend, Lois (Jeff Smalley) Kersten of Martin; sister-in-law, Lola Rewoldt; nephews, David (Sarah) Rewoldt, Michael (Jessica) Kersten and niece, Laura (Dan) Nowalk; great nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband, William Tasch. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred; husband, Otto Masters; and brother-in-law, Dave Kersten.

The family will lay her ashes to rest on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, Ohio. All are welcome. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Genoa, Ohio, has assisted with local arrangements.

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
