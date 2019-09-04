Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Linda Suzanne Milks-Pond


1958 - 2019
Linda Suzanne Wilson Milks-Pond, 61, of Temperance, entered heaven fully healed of cancer and its side effects on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born May 4, 1958, she is survived by her loving husband, Brent Pond; four loving daughters, Jamithy (Aaron) Sawade, Kristina (Eric) Losie, Korinne (Jeff) King, and Elisha Milks; and 15 grandchildren who thought she was the coolest grandma ever. Linda dedicated her life to raising her four daughters. To her last moment, she loved, believed in, and fought for each one of them with all she had. Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Milks, and her parents, Rev. James and Dorothy Wilson. A celebration of life service will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 5, at Compelled Church in Temperance, MI. John 3:16. Proverbs 3:5-6. John 11:25. Revelation 21:4.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
