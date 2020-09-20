Linda Voorhees



Linda Voorhees, 67, died peacefully on September 13, 2020.



Linda will be forever remembered for her kind spirit, her generous heart, and for always being there when you needed a cup of coffee and a listening ear.



Linda is survived by her 3 daughters, Nicole Literacki (Tom), Shannon Anderson (Josh), and Clarissa Voorhees (Joe); and grandsons, Joshua and Harrison who she loved so much. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and her parents, James and Frances McGill.



A private Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A memorial celebration of her life will be held on a future date.



Memorial Donations in Linda's name may be made to the Goodwill Spiritualist Church, 300 Breckman, Walbridge, OH 43465.



When I have left the earthly path and time is done for me, I'll watch over you and guide you, but take care of you, for me.





