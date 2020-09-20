1/
Linda Voorhees
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Voorhees

Linda Voorhees, 67, died peacefully on September 13, 2020.

Linda will be forever remembered for her kind spirit, her generous heart, and for always being there when you needed a cup of coffee and a listening ear.

Linda is survived by her 3 daughters, Nicole Literacki (Tom), Shannon Anderson (Josh), and Clarissa Voorhees (Joe); and grandsons, Joshua and Harrison who she loved so much. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and her parents, James and Frances McGill.

A private Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A memorial celebration of her life will be held on a future date.

Memorial Donations in Linda's name may be made to the Goodwill Spiritualist Church, 300 Breckman, Walbridge, OH 43465.

When I have left the earthly path and time is done for me, I'll watch over you and guide you, but take care of you, for me.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 19, 2020
She was the best friend a person could ask for! She always had a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on! She would help in any way! Also great personality! I will always remember that warm smile!
Angie
Friend
September 19, 2020
The first time I met Linda, I was drawn to her, like a long lost sister, we connected. Had so much fun with her over the years, always a laugh. I remember on a drive to Florida, we sang all the oldies all the way down, laughing and just enjoying life. I will miss her.
susan szempias
Friend
September 18, 2020
There is not enough space to say what can be said about you Mrs linda so I’ll keep it short . You are love by all you have touched and all whom you just shared a smile with . I miss you my friend and I’ll see you again . Please be their at the gate when I’m called home , for you are my family also . Fly high beautiful lady ❤❤❤
Deb
Friend
September 18, 2020
What a good friend she has always been. .Love life to the fullest. Enjoyed her music and concerts. Love all of kids and grand kids. Trips to Florida put smile on her face and joy in her heart.....Will be missed. Peace
Dennis Remer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved