Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Lindsay D. Goodwin


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lindsay D. Goodwin Obituary
Lindsay D. Goodwin

Lindsay D. Goodwin, 69, of east Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Orchard Villa Nursing and Rehab. Lindsay was born on June 28, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Leonard and Irene (Vargyas) Goodwin. Lindsay's greatest joy was spending time with her family and the family dog "Molly".

Lindsay is survived by her mother, Irene; sister, Karen Goodwin; uncle, Andy (Rada) Vargyas; also surviving are many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard; grandmother, Julia Vargyas

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday from 5-8 pm and where her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019
