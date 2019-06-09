|
Lindsay D. Goodwin
Lindsay D. Goodwin, 69, of east Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Orchard Villa Nursing and Rehab. Lindsay was born on June 28, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Leonard and Irene (Vargyas) Goodwin. Lindsay's greatest joy was spending time with her family and the family dog "Molly".
Lindsay is survived by her mother, Irene; sister, Karen Goodwin; uncle, Andy (Rada) Vargyas; also surviving are many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard; grandmother, Julia Vargyas
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday from 5-8 pm and where her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019