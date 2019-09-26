Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsey Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsey M. Williams


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindsey M. Williams Obituary
Lindsey M. Williams

Lindsey M. Williams, age 36, of Maumee, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 5, 1983 to Michael Hahn and Linda Costell in Toledo. Lindsey graduated from Springfield High School in 2001. She married the love of her life, Barry Williams on October 12, 2001 and they spent 18 years together. Lindsey enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, Maryland and spending time at the boardwalk with her husband. Her smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Josephine and Donald Wodarski, Frank and Betty Hahn, and Martha Costell. Lindsey is survived by her loving husband, Barry; parents, Linda and Lou Costell; and Mike (Linda) Hahn; maternal grandfather, Dale Przeslawski; in-laws, Jerry and Phyllis Williams; half-sister, Brynn Hahn; step-siblings, Jennifer (Cary) Sterns, Andrew (Kim) Costell and Joseph (Kim) Costell; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Williams; sister-in-law, Michelle Williams; aunt, Lee (Michael) Mertz; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Lindsey's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now