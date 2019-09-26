|
Lindsey M. Williams
Lindsey M. Williams, age 36, of Maumee, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 5, 1983 to Michael Hahn and Linda Costell in Toledo. Lindsey graduated from Springfield High School in 2001. She married the love of her life, Barry Williams on October 12, 2001 and they spent 18 years together. Lindsey enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, Maryland and spending time at the boardwalk with her husband. Her smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Josephine and Donald Wodarski, Frank and Betty Hahn, and Martha Costell. Lindsey is survived by her loving husband, Barry; parents, Linda and Lou Costell; and Mike (Linda) Hahn; maternal grandfather, Dale Przeslawski; in-laws, Jerry and Phyllis Williams; half-sister, Brynn Hahn; step-siblings, Jennifer (Cary) Sterns, Andrew (Kim) Costell and Joseph (Kim) Costell; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Williams; sister-in-law, Michelle Williams; aunt, Lee (Michael) Mertz; and many other family members and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019