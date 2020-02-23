The Blade Obituaries
|
Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
2201 Secor Road
Toledo, OH
View Map

Linnea Louise Drowatzky


1940 - 2020
Linnea Louise Drowatzky Obituary
Linnea Louise Drowatzky

Linnea Louise Drowatzky, age 79, of Ottawa Hills, died February 20, 2020 at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg. She was born May 7, 1940 in McPherson, KS to the late Kenneth and Helen Louise (Johnson) Swanson. Linnea graduated from McPherson High School, attended Bethany College and graduated from Wichita State University with a BS in Education and Speech Therapy. She worked for several years as a speech therapist but spent most of her time as a devoted homemaker.

Linnea volunteered at Hope and Salem Lutheran Churches, the American Red Cross and at the Ottawa Hills High School Library. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed her time at Yellowstone National Park and in the State of Oregon. She also enjoyed playing the piano and flute, cooking, gardening and sewing.

Surviving is her husband of over 57 years, John Nelson Drowatzky; daughters, Kara (Nick) Mancini and Katrina (Benjamin) DuBose; grandson, John "Jack" DuBose; brothers, Mark (Mary Jane) and Howard (Nina) Swanson.

Linnea will be privately laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Road, Toledo, OH 43606.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross.

Linnea's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Clare Commons for their loving care.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Mar. 8, 2020
