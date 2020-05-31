Lisa Anne Nagle
Lisa Anne Nagle, (Heil), age 55, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, with those she loved the most and who loved her, when she closed her eyes and started her journey to a better place with no more suffering. Her battle with cancer started 5 years ago, she courageously battled this disease fighting right to the very end. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to parents Katherine (Hendricks) and Clinton Heil, she graduated from Fruitport High School where she played the flute in the school band. Upon graduation she worked in the Assisted Living field. She met the love of her life, Peter John Nagle, through friends and it was love at first sight. On April 23, 1988, they married at Olivet Reformed Church in Muskegon, Michigan and have 32 plus years together raising their two children. Lisa had a beautiful Soprano voice and often sang solo and with the church choir. Lisa worked at Douglas Road School in the lunchroom.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Pete; her adoring children, Shaun and Amanda Nagle; son-in-law, Steven; father, Clinton; sister, Debbie (Craig) Heil Stenholm; and brother, Dan (Holly) Heil; mother and father-in-law, Rose and Charles "Chuck" Nagle; sisters-in-law, Susan Sohnrey, Donna (Bruce) Moullette; good friend, Trilby, who went to visit Lisa every day through the window at hospice; also surviving are nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Kaye; nephews, Nic Heil, Louie Stenholm; and brother-in-law, Perry Sohnrey.
Lisa will be deeply missed by her tightly woven and complete loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date.
Contributions in Lisa's name, please consider the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.