Lisa Bartkiewicz
Lisa Bartkiewicz (59) joined her father Richard Bartkiewicz in heaven on September 17, 2019. She graduated class of 1978 from Whitmer High School and The University of Toledo in 1981.
She will be greatly missed by her mother, Theresa Bartkiewicz; brothers, Rick (Amy) Bartkiewicz, Dale Bartkiewicz; nieces, Amanda Bartkiewicz, Lana Aldana; close friend, Brad Boomer and his family.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613. Arrangements in care of Caring Cremation Services.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019