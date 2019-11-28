Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanders Road Church of Christ
5130 Flanders Road
Toledo, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Flanders Road Church of Christ
5130 Flanders Road
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanders Road Church of Christ
5130 Flanders Road
Toledo, OH
Lisa Bauer-Villalon


1959 - 2019
Lisa Bauer-Villalon Obituary
Lisa Bauer-Villalon

Lisa Bauer-Villalon went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 26, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1959, in Toledo, OH, lovingly raised by her parents Harry and Aileen Godbey, along with her sister Joy. She married Terry Bauer on June 9, 1979, and they welcomed their daughter April in 1987. Terry passed away in 1988. Lisa was married to Harry Villalon on July 7, 2011, and they were happily married for 8 years.

Lisa was a lifetime member of Flanders Road Church of Christ. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and was the proud Grammy of Scott and Sadie.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Harry Villalon; daughter, April (Nathan) Woltjer; grandchildren, Scott and Sadie; mother, Aileen Godbey; sister, Joy (Thomas) Angel and nephews, Brad and Brian Angel.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Terry Bauer and father, Harry Godbey.

She will be remembered for her energy, smile, and deep love for the Lord.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at Flanders Road Church of Christ, 5130 Flanders Road, Toledo, OH 43623. Visitation will also be held on Saturday at Flanders Road Church of Christ from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flanders Road Church of Christ or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560.

Online condolences may be sent to Lisa's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 28, 2019
