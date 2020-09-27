Lisa M. GilmoreLisa M. Gilmore, age 49, of Toledo, passed away September 23, 2020 at her home. She was born April 4, 1971 in Toledo to Robert, Sr. and Cheryl (Zenz) Zolciak. Lisa was employed with the Heritage of Waterville as a Dietary Manager. She loved to cook and take care of others. Lisa also enjoyed dancing and being with her family and friends. A loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Lisa will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her father, Lisa was also preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Gilmore; and grandmother, Gladys Zenz. Lisa is survived by her sons, Robert Anthony, IV and James L. Anthony; step-sons, Keith Byers and Marcus (Ashley) Gilmore, II; mother, Cheryl (step-daddy, Ryan Hall) Zolciak; sister, Laura (Dwight) Green; brother, Robbie (Brandy) Zolciak, Jr.; grandchildren, Ayla Gilmore and Marcus M. Gilmore, III; best friend, Ebony Brown and many other family and friends.The family will receive guests Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer- SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.To leave a special message for Lisa's family, please visit: