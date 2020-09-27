1/1
Lisa M. Gilmore
1971 - 2020
Lisa M. Gilmore

Lisa M. Gilmore, age 49, of Toledo, passed away September 23, 2020 at her home. She was born April 4, 1971 in Toledo to Robert, Sr. and Cheryl (Zenz) Zolciak. Lisa was employed with the Heritage of Waterville as a Dietary Manager. She loved to cook and take care of others. Lisa also enjoyed dancing and being with her family and friends. A loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Lisa will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her father, Lisa was also preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Gilmore; and grandmother, Gladys Zenz. Lisa is survived by her sons, Robert Anthony, IV and James L. Anthony; step-sons, Keith Byers and Marcus (Ashley) Gilmore, II; mother, Cheryl (step-daddy, Ryan Hall) Zolciak; sister, Laura (Dwight) Green; brother, Robbie (Brandy) Zolciak, Jr.; grandchildren, Ayla Gilmore and Marcus M. Gilmore, III; best friend, Ebony Brown and many other family and friends.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer- SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Lisa's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
Lisa,We were shocked to hear of your very sudden passing.You are so young and should have many more years of life to live and things yet to experience.We pray you're at peace.We love you.. Aunt Cindy and Uncle Kenny
Cynthia Zokowich
Family
