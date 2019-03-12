Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Lisa M. Hager


Lisa Marie (Dutton) Hager, 57, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 31, 1961 to Robert and Kay (Riser) Dutton. She graduated from Waite High School and then went on to work at PNC Bank in Wealth Management for 40 years. Lisa enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard. She was an animal lover and had her share of favorite pets over the years. What she cherished most was her family, especially her grand-daughter and best friend, Jaylona.

Surviving are her loving children, April (Chad) Baker, Ange Hager; granddaughter, Jaylona Fitch; sister, Melody Dutton; mother, Kay Dutton; half-brother, Robert Dutton Jr.; mother-in-law, Norma Hager; nephews, Rocky Fralick, Kenny Michael; and many other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Lisa's name may be directed to Heartland Hospice. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to their mother.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
