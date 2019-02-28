|
Lisa M. Lang
Lisa M. Lang 50, of Lakeland Florida formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away February 24, 2019. Born July 24, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to William (Rocky) LeRoy and Donna (Bartelt) Cogle.
Lisa enjoyed playing Bingo and working on Vinyl stenciling of clothing and cars and taking care of her husband of the past 15 years Kenneth and her kids and grandchildren.
Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents Albert and Evelyn Bartelt. Surviving is her husband, Kenneth Lang; sons, Timothy Spence, William Spence, James (Khaja) Spence, Daniel (Lilly) Spence; 12 grandchildren; mother and father, Donna and Bill Bailey; sisters, Kimberli (John) Rogers, Robyn (Elias) Correa, brother, Albert (Stefanie) Bailey.
The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road, on Friday March 1, 2019 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Please view and sign Lisa's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com. Lisa' s family suggests memorials to the Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute 12902 USF Magnolia Drive Tampa, Florida, 33612 or Moffitt.org
Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019