Lizabeth (Liza) Jo Hirzel
Feb. 7, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2020
Lizabeth (Liza) Jo Hirzel, age 71 of Luckey, Ohio passed away September 10, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Known for her infectious smile, quick wit, and depth of wisdom, her curated cards and book recommendations were the stuff of legend. Whether marking birthdays, the holiday season, or other life events, her messages always brought with them warmth and her unique and generous character.
Born on February 7, 1949, to Robert Slovak and Ruth (Beshalske) Slovak, she graduated from Ohio State, did post-graduate studies at BGSU and Heidelberg, and spent over 30 years as a paralegal and a tax preparer for Cheetwood & Davies, Countryside Tax Service, and Payroll Physicians. Although she lost her husband, John Edward Hirzel, too soon, their 28-year marriage was a rich partnership marked by the ebbs and flows that define any enduring union. Progressive and like-minded, Liza and John opened their home several times to foster children and found great joy in the raising of their two sons, Henry Robert (1974) and Jacob Martin (1977).
Without Liza, fewer good books will get read (she was a voracious reader and often had three or more titles going at any one time), and less great advice will be doled out. She was a lover of words, knowledge, and education (pity the poor soul who challenged her to a game of Scrabble!) and a gifted conversationalist who really endeavored to "see" everyone she came into contact with. She also enjoyed traveling, a good Broadway show, a better dinner, and a great dessert.
She leaves behind a tremendous impact that offers comfort to those who survive her: her boys, Hank and Jake; her sisters, Nancy Slovak and Roberta Slovak-Farison; and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. Liza was a regular donor to many causes throughout her life and asks that any memorial contributions go to St. John's Jesuit, 5901 Airport Highway, Toledo, OH 43615, directed to the John E. Hirzel Family Scholarship. Those wishing to express their sympathy to the family may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.comwww.marshfuneralhomes.com