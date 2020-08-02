1/1
Lloyd A. Miller Jr.
1946 - 2020
Lloyd A. Miller, Jr.

Lloyd A. Miller, Jr. age 73 of rural Cygnet passed away at his residence on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1946 to the late Lloyd, Sr. and Lillian (Bircher) Miller. He is survived by his wife, Lois Chrobak. Lloyd was a graduate of Elmwood High School and received his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University. He was a CPA and the Vice President of Midway Products Group, Inc. and also involved in all of the sister companies. Lloyd was raised in the Catholic faith. He raised Black Angus cattle and was a car enthusiast.

A private graveside service will be held and he will be laid to rest alongside his parents in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to the Wood County Humane Society or a simple act of kindness toward others in Lloyd's memory. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Crates Funeral Home
515 N Main St
North Baltimore, OH 45872
(419) 257-2651
