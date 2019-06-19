|
Lloyd Arthur Clark
Lloyd Arthur Clark, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 7, 1940 in Swain County the son of the late biological parents, Benjamin Anderson and Becky Harwood Clark and late father, Raymond Clark. Lloyd was a United States Navy veteran who loved to hunt and fish. He worked 29 years at Champion Spark Plug, in the shipping/receiving department as manager, retiring in 1992. A funeral service with Military Rights by the Gaston County Honor Guard will be held 11 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service - South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Dean Reynolds. The family received friends Tuesday 7 - 9 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301-www.dav.org or - PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 -
Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019