Lloyd Keith Cole
1927 - 2020
Lloyd Keith Cole

October 26, 1927 - November 8, 2020

Lloyd Cole, 93, of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born October 26, 1927, in New Tazewell, TN, he was the son of Joseph L. and Ida C. (Fortner) Cole. A U.S. Army veteran, Lloyd served his country during WWII. He married Ruth Cook on July 24, 1948, in Rossville, Georgia. Lloyd was a commercial truck driver for 35 years, most of which were with Transport Motor Express, and he was a member of the Teamsters Local 20 Union.

Once retired, Lloyd spent his time on much-loved warm weather activities. He was a certified umpire for nearly 20 years, sometimes umpiring 5-6 games per day for church and city leagues. As well as umpiring, Lloyd also played softball for Liberty Baptist Church where he and Ruth were lifelong members. He also had a small lawn care business and used a utility trailer he built himself to transport mowing equipment. He was well known for his vegetable garden and never tired of the hard work it required from spring to fall. Anyone visiting Lloyd from the first warm day in the spring to the last cool day of autumn was likely to have shared time with him and Ruth on their front porch.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ruth; children, Norman (Inez) Cole, Bruce Cole, Shelly (Kevin) Lievre; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Cole; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and close family friend, Freda Moore. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry; brothers, Kyle and Nate; and sister, Lillian.

A gathering will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman), Temperance, MI, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Lloyd's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes returned to his family farm in New Tazewell, TN. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
