Lloyd Strong Jr.
Lloyd Strong Jr. 80, of Toledo, OH passed away March 1, 2019. Lloyd was born July 18, 1938 in Atalla, Alabama to Lloyd Sr. and Lillie B. (Cole) Strong. He retired from Toledo Edison and loved to fish. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; son, Daryl; sister, Lillie; and parents.
He is survived by sons, Marlon (LaJean) Strong and Mustafa Strong; brothers, Thomas (Gwen), Jerone (Pat), and Jeff (Mary) Strong; and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services are Friday March 8, 2019, 12:00 noon, preceded by 11:00 am wake. Visitation is Thursday 4-6 pm, all services to take place at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019