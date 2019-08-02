Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Logan R. Rouppas


1981 - 2019
Logan R. Rouppas Obituary
Logan R. Rouppas

With heavy hearts we say Goodbye to our beloved Logan R. Rouppas, age 37, of Whitehouse, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1981 in Toledo to Dawn Rouppas. Logan had a passion for music. He loved to make people laugh and never met a stranger. Logan enjoyed gaming, watching movies especially on Netflix. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and his children. Logan was looking forward to a better future and fresh start. His laugh, smile and spirit will live on in our hearts forever.

Logan is survived by his soul mate, Nickole Albright; their son, Nickolas; parents, Dawn and Scott Croydon; children, Alexus, Aliyah, Xavier and Ledger; sisters, Amanda (Justin Davila) Duncan, and Caitlin (Simon Maag) Duncan; his beloved maternal grandma, Shirley Rouppas; paternal grandma, Pam Croydon; nieces, Ava, Kaylee and Harper; nephews, Jacob and Gabriel; aunt, Tracie Durfey; canine buddies, Kuri and Hoss; and a host of cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Angelica Croydon; great-grandmother, Genevieve Jurski; and beloved pet, Molly.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family for his children.

To leave a special message for Logan's family, please visit

Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019
