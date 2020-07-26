1/
Lois A. Bricker
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Bricker

August 18, 1929 - July 21, 2020

Lois A. Bricker, 90 years old, went home to be with the Lord July 21, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, August 18, 1929, to August and Anna Marquardt. Lois graduated from Libbey High School in 1947. She retired from Toledo Public Schools, after working more than 25 years. Some of her years as a school secretary were spent at Stickney, Leverette, Bowsher and Byrndale. Lois attended Westgate Chapel and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at their cabin in northern Michigan. Above all, she was a true, caring and wonderful lady who loved her family almost as much as they loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandy (Bill) Lefevre and Beth Staniszewski; grandchildren, Polly (Rolin) Timmerman and Sarah (Brian) Cope; great-grandchildren, Emily Timmerman and Nick and Jake Cope. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul Bricker; siblings, Robert (Rose) Marquardt and Beverly (Ken) Opperman and her son-in-law, Dave Staniszewski. Just before she passed away Lois shared with her family, "I prayed for God to take me, so don't worry everything will be fine." Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Nikki at The Elizabeth Scott Home.

A private service and interment will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter Funeral Home - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved