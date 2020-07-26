Lois A. BrickerAugust 18, 1929 - July 21, 2020Lois A. Bricker, 90 years old, went home to be with the Lord July 21, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, August 18, 1929, to August and Anna Marquardt. Lois graduated from Libbey High School in 1947. She retired from Toledo Public Schools, after working more than 25 years. Some of her years as a school secretary were spent at Stickney, Leverette, Bowsher and Byrndale. Lois attended Westgate Chapel and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at their cabin in northern Michigan. Above all, she was a true, caring and wonderful lady who loved her family almost as much as they loved her.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandy (Bill) Lefevre and Beth Staniszewski; grandchildren, Polly (Rolin) Timmerman and Sarah (Brian) Cope; great-grandchildren, Emily Timmerman and Nick and Jake Cope. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul Bricker; siblings, Robert (Rose) Marquardt and Beverly (Ken) Opperman and her son-in-law, Dave Staniszewski. Just before she passed away Lois shared with her family, "I prayed for God to take me, so don't worry everything will be fine." Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Nikki at The Elizabeth Scott Home.A private service and interment will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.