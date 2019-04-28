Lois A. Bruner



Lois A. Bruner, 83, of east Toledo passed away in her home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Lois was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 1, 1935 to Lawrence and Esther (Businger) Green. Lois was graduate of Waite High School, where she was a cornet player in the high school's band. Prior to her retirement Lois had worked for Reddish Brothers as a bookkeeper many years until the closing of the store. She had also worked at Mr. Emblem and Pet Fanatics. Lois was a faithful lifetime member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church.



Surviving are her children, Valerie (Kim) Boucha, Gregory Bruner, Carla Frent; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother Raymond Green of California. Also surviving are 1 nephew and 2 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her half-brother, Charles Reynolds Green.



Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Monday from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm when her funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019