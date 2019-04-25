Lois A. Wilkins



Lois A. Wilkins, age 76, of Temperance, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 11, 1942 to Marvin Seegert and Vera Meiring in Toledo. Lois was a graduate of Whiteford Agricultural High School where she was elected as Ms. Whiteford. Following high school she married Richard "Dick" Wilkins and started their family. Together they raised their family and started their own small engine repair business on King Rd., Wilkins Sales & Service. Later in life Lois was a property manager for various apartment complexes and retired as the housekeeping supervisor at The Toledo Hilton. Most important to Lois was her family and especially her grandchildren. Her family will always remember her for the zest she had for life and how she enjoyed gardening, racing, the outdoors and the amazing family camping trips.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 59 years, Richard "Dick" Wilkins; children, Dan (Amy), Jules and Joy Wilkins; grandchildren, Danielle, Ashley, Samantha, Katy and Veronica; grand pets, Ellie and KeKe; siblings, Mary (Roy) Bleisath and Garland (Nancy) Seegert.



The family will receive guests on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617, with her Funeral Service starting at 6:00 p.m.



Memorial Contributions may be made to N.W.O. .



Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary