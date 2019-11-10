|
|
Lois Ann Bogusz
Lois Ann (Weber) Bogusz, age 91, passed away surrounded by family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on November 9, 2019. She was born November 18, 1927 to Alvine and Eleanor (Hoshock) Weber in Toledo, Ohio. Lois graduated from DeVilbiss High School and then from Toledo University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. While working at St. Vincent Hospital, Lois met the love of her life, Conrad Bogusz "Bogie". They married May 27, 1952. Lois had a career in healthcare working in the hematology lab as a medical technician at Riverside Hospital.
Lois was a feisty, loving, and curious woman and an active part of her families' lives. Lois's love was beautiful but tough; she was a good listener when you were sad, but always insisted you lift yourself up and get back to it and her hugs were immensely comforting. Lois had the best sense of humor: witty and sarcastic and loved to giggle at a good joke. She loved shopping and "being with the girls"; the belly laughs on such adventures are too numerous to count. Lois had a passionate sense of fairness and she loved to talk politics; she wished the world was a better place. She volunteered, knitted and sewed, played bridge, attended art classes, performed in the Toledo Choral Society, and traveled the world. Her passions included: reading, classical music/piano and dogs. Lois was an excellent companion and friend and she was the perfect role model. Her mind was always thinking and always learning. Lois ultimately did make the world a better place. Dementia is a cruel disease but until the very end, she was making us laugh with her quick wit and sarcasm. Lois is bright in our memories and is finally at peace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Conrad Bogusz. Lois is survived by her children, John (Susan) Bogusz, Christine Lesser, Melissa (Thomas) Allen, Nancy (Randy) Coy; grandchildren Renee (Mike) Stein, Kenny Lesser, Valerie Allen (Szymon Ryzner), Brad (Brittany) Coy, Sara Coy, Jared Allen; and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Lois's family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Sunset House Memory Care and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the loving care they provided.
The family has designated Sunset House, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and the Humane Society for memorial contributions.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019