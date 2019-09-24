The Blade Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5411 Main St.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Lois Ann Jaeger "GiGi" Willett


1931 - 2019
Lois Ann Jaeger Willett "GiGi"

Lois A. Willett, age 87, passed away on September 22, 2019 at Sunset House. She was born on December 18, 1931 in Hammond, IN, the daughter of the late Albert and Irene (Hill) Jaeger. She was raised in Calumet City, IL and was a graduate of Thornton Fractional High School. In 1953, she married Gerald "Jerry" Willett and spent their lives together until his passing in 2006. Lois and Gerald moved to the Toledo area in 1974, where she was employed at various places until retiring in 1999 from SmithKline Beecham. She enjoyed her retirement by volunteering at The Discovery Shop in Sylvania and enjoying time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her children, Diane (Richard)

Giddens, Dennis (Judy)

Willett and Donna (Jim) Momsen; grandchildren, Andrea (Chuck)

Donoghue, Jennifer

Giddens, Christine (Brian) Madden, Nicole (Brad)

Prewitt, and A.J. (Tina)

Momsen; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jude, Maelin, Brison, Charlie, and Cameron; sister, Joan Steffan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Willett; siblings, Albert and Eugene Jaeger.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5411 Main St., Sylvania on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , Ashanti Hospice or making a purchase at The Discovery Shop. We would like to thank Sunset House and Ashanti Hospice's staff for their loving care and support. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
