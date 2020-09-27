Lois Ann Nofzinger



Lois Ann Nofzinger, 84, of Waterville, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Lois was born in Delta, Ohio, to late Corwin and Wilma (Meier) Burkholder. She was a graduate of Wauseon High School.



Lois was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Mesnard; and her siblings, Marlene Heltzel, Corrine Wright, and James Burkholder. She is survived by her children, Pat Nofzinger, Craig (Terry) Nofzinger, Eric Nofzinger, Dean (Susan) Nofzinger, and Dawn (John) Collins; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joan Nofzinger and Jane Milliman.



Lois was an active member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, Ohio. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking and loved spending time with her grandchildren.



A celebration of life service is planned for immediate family members. Memorial donations are encouraged to Zion United Methodist Church.





