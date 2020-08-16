Lois Ann TateLois Ann Tate, 89, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Gardens of St. Francis. She was born on December 12, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond and Naomi LaPlante. Lois was a 1948 graduate of Notre Dame Academy and was the 2016 recipient of the Notre Dame Academy Woman of Vision Christian Service Award and inducted to the Notre Dame Academy Alumni Hall of Fame. Lois was the secretary for the Catholic Club and the administrative assistant for Monsignor Jerome Schmidt. She worked as a tumor registrar at St. Charles Hospital for over 20 years.Lois had countless volunteer hours at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Thomas Aquinas Church where she was a member for many years. She was involved in the Altar and Rosary society, annual church festivals, fish frys, and served as a Eucharistic minister. She organized many dinners, luncheons and receptions with the help of her special friends at the parish. Lois was a humble and thoughtful leader and mentor to many throughout the years. She took pride in the reports she created to detail the costs and revenue for each activity. She also was a member of the Daughters of Erin-Irish Club where she was past president.Lois enjoyed cooking and baking and hanging out with her family and friends. Lois was quick to provide baked goods to all around her and for the many bake sales at her church. She always had her husband, Bob by her side. Bob and Lois loved spending time with their children and grandchildren and being involved in their activities. They valued their extended family and created fond memories with the many gatherings of the Tates and LaPlantes. They enjoyed trips that involved others, especially camping, Michigan football games and yearly vacations to Destin, Florida.Lois is survived by her children, Michael (Mary) Tate, Patricia (James) Bremer, and Robert (Lori) Tate; grandchildren, Megan (Jake) Kamlowsky, Patrick (McKenna) Tate, Andrea Bremer, Sarah (Michael Jerge) Bremer, Jaycee Tate and Julian Tate; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Kenleigh, and Henrik; siblings, Joanne Pawlowski, Phillip (Agnes) LaPlante, Carol Morgan, and John (Judy) LaPlante; sister-in-law, Mary Edgeworth; and brother-in-law, Michael (Margaret) Tate, nieces and nephews and countless friends that were always treated as family.She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, George Bihl; husband, Robert; and sister, Nancy Gonia.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH 43616 on Thursday August 20th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. where a scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where family will greet guests after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany of the Lord Parish.