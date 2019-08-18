Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Leininger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois G. Leininger


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois G. Leininger Obituary
Lois G. Leininger

Lois G. Leininger, left her residence at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania on August 12, 2019 to dwell in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She was born in Toledo to Frank and Dora (Osterman) Roloff August 18, 1926. Lois worked as a parent/teacher aid at Spring Elementary School and also as support for the audio/visual department at Woodward High School for several years. She then worked in the Dietary Department for the former Riverside Hospital before training to a Nursing Assistant role at Toledo Hospital. In retirement, Lois worked as a food demonstrator with Kroger. All of these positions showed Lois' love for people.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Carol (William) Corbiere; grandchildren, Jon Corbiere and Lisa (Nathan) Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Cole William Corbiere and Ella Jean Jarvis. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leininger; siblings, Walter, Raymond, Frank, Jr., Tilma and Evelyn; and special niece, Patti Clayton.

Memorial services will be private and held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to the in Lois' memory.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the loving staff at Kingston of Sylvania and ProMedica Hospice for their care of Lois.

To leave a special message for Lois' family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo

logo

Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now