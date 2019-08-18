|
|
Lois G. Leininger
Lois G. Leininger, left her residence at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania on August 12, 2019 to dwell in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She was born in Toledo to Frank and Dora (Osterman) Roloff August 18, 1926. Lois worked as a parent/teacher aid at Spring Elementary School and also as support for the audio/visual department at Woodward High School for several years. She then worked in the Dietary Department for the former Riverside Hospital before training to a Nursing Assistant role at Toledo Hospital. In retirement, Lois worked as a food demonstrator with Kroger. All of these positions showed Lois' love for people.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Carol (William) Corbiere; grandchildren, Jon Corbiere and Lisa (Nathan) Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Cole William Corbiere and Ella Jean Jarvis. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leininger; siblings, Walter, Raymond, Frank, Jr., Tilma and Evelyn; and special niece, Patti Clayton.
Memorial services will be private and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to the in Lois' memory.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the loving staff at Kingston of Sylvania and ProMedica Hospice for their care of Lois.
To leave a special message for Lois' family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019