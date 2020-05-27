Lois Grzechowiak
September 29, 1933 - May 24, 2020
Lois Belle (Mills) Grzechowiak, 86, of Walbridge, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Advanced Healthcare Center in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on July 29, 1933 to Emmett and Nannie Bell (Collins) Mills in Fredericksburg, VA. She loved playing bingo, going to the casino, collecting dolls and Coca-Cola memorabilia. She was a gifted singer and a long-time member of both her church choir and The Pride of Toledo Sweet Adelines barbershop chorus. She mostly loved spending time, going on vacations and camping with her family. She shared an extraordinary bond with her great-granddaughter, Kallie, who lovingly knew her as "GiGi".
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Harry; step-son, Raymond Michael; and her four siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Old, Susan (Joseph) Musil; step-sons, Joseph (Francine), Robert (Chris); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121), 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, OH. Funeral Services will take place at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. There will be a wake after the service at the Sportsman's Club 1420 Woodville Rd. Millbury, Ohio 43447.
Online condolences may be left at witzlershankfh.com
www.witzlershank.com
September 29, 1933 - May 24, 2020
Lois Belle (Mills) Grzechowiak, 86, of Walbridge, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Advanced Healthcare Center in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on July 29, 1933 to Emmett and Nannie Bell (Collins) Mills in Fredericksburg, VA. She loved playing bingo, going to the casino, collecting dolls and Coca-Cola memorabilia. She was a gifted singer and a long-time member of both her church choir and The Pride of Toledo Sweet Adelines barbershop chorus. She mostly loved spending time, going on vacations and camping with her family. She shared an extraordinary bond with her great-granddaughter, Kallie, who lovingly knew her as "GiGi".
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Harry; step-son, Raymond Michael; and her four siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Old, Susan (Joseph) Musil; step-sons, Joseph (Francine), Robert (Chris); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121), 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, OH. Funeral Services will take place at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. There will be a wake after the service at the Sportsman's Club 1420 Woodville Rd. Millbury, Ohio 43447.
Online condolences may be left at witzlershankfh.com
www.witzlershank.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.