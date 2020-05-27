Lois Grzechowiak
1933 - 2020
Lois Grzechowiak

September 29, 1933 - May 24, 2020

Lois Belle (Mills) Grzechowiak, 86, of Walbridge, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Advanced Healthcare Center in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on July 29, 1933 to Emmett and Nannie Bell (Collins) Mills in Fredericksburg, VA. She loved playing bingo, going to the casino, collecting dolls and Coca-Cola memorabilia. She was a gifted singer and a long-time member of both her church choir and The Pride of Toledo Sweet Adelines barbershop chorus. She mostly loved spending time, going on vacations and camping with her family. She shared an extraordinary bond with her great-granddaughter, Kallie, who lovingly knew her as "GiGi".

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Harry; step-son, Raymond Michael; and her four siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Old, Susan (Joseph) Musil; step-sons, Joseph (Francine), Robert (Chris); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121), 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, OH. Funeral Services will take place at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. There will be a wake after the service at the Sportsman's Club 1420 Woodville Rd. Millbury, Ohio 43447.

Online condolences may be left at witzlershankfh.com

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
May 26, 2020
Susie and family, our sincere sympathy on the loss of your dear mom. I enjoyed 'singing' next to her for 10 years. She had a beautiful voice that she thought she lost in her later years, but always sounded good to me! We had a lot of fun in church choir together. Prayers of comfort and peace for your family. Paul and Cherl
Cherl Matla
