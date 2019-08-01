|
Lois Hardiman-Rankins
Lois M. Hardiman Rankins was born in Grenade, MS. January 13, 1947. Lois went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Sr. and Betty Hardiman; husband, Willie B. Rankins; brothers, Jimmy and Ernest; sisters, Alice, Lula, Emma and sons, Curtis, Willie Rankins Jr. (June Bug). Lois was a farmer, homemaker, and seamstress. Lois leaves to cherish her children, Levon, Joanne, Jimmy Lee, Joey, Chester (Ebony), Kimberly (Chris) Costilla, Willie Jean Whitlock, Karen and Pamela (Quanny) Garmon; 21 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff from Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center and Promedica Toledo Medical Center. Visitation at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo 7-9pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, funeral service Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11am preceded by Wake at 10am at Pilgrim Church, 1375 W. Sylvania Ave., Pastor Ellis Young, Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019