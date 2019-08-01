Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Church
1375 W. Sylvania Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Church
1375 W. Sylvania Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Hardiman-Rankins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Hardiman-Rankins


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Hardiman-Rankins Obituary
Lois Hardiman-Rankins

Lois M. Hardiman Rankins was born in Grenade, MS. January 13, 1947. Lois went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Sr. and Betty Hardiman; husband, Willie B. Rankins; brothers, Jimmy and Ernest; sisters, Alice, Lula, Emma and sons, Curtis, Willie Rankins Jr. (June Bug). Lois was a farmer, homemaker, and seamstress. Lois leaves to cherish her children, Levon, Joanne, Jimmy Lee, Joey, Chester (Ebony), Kimberly (Chris) Costilla, Willie Jean Whitlock, Karen and Pamela (Quanny) Garmon; 21 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff from Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center and Promedica Toledo Medical Center. Visitation at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo 7-9pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, funeral service Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11am preceded by Wake at 10am at Pilgrim Church, 1375 W. Sylvania Ave., Pastor Ellis Young, Officiant.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now