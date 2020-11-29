Lois Harsanje
Lois Jane Harsanje, 89, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Colonial Oaks Assisted Living in Katy Texas. Lois was born in Northwood, Ohio on April 29, 1931 the second child of Clarence and Marie (Johnson) Paben. Lois attended school in Northwood graduating from Olney High School. She was active in the band playing the clarinet in the marching and pep bands.
Lois married Emery Harsanje in 1951. They celebrated 66 anniversaries together until his death in February, 2018. Their early years together were spent moving with the Air Force including stops in Ft. Worth, Texas, Denver Colorado and Columbus Ohio before settling in Oregon. She had several administrative jobs while moving about with Emery. Once they had children, Lois took extreme pride in providing a loving home for her family.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Emery; her son, Robert (Bob); her parents and brother, Ray Paben. Surviving are daughters, Kathy (Gene) Zaeff and Janet (Aultie Gilliland) Gest; daughter-in-law, Kathaleen Harsanje; grandchildren, Amanda Harsanje, Jon (Katie) Harsanje, Joe (Autumn) Harsanje, Nick (Morgan) Zaeff and Alek Zaeff; great-grandchildren, Nola, Ollie and Mara Harsanje and Juliana Zaeff
No public visitation is planned; a family memorial will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Good Days Effective Compassion at mygooddays.org
