Lois Irene Heminger
Lois Irene Heminger, 84, of Oregon, died December 6, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born September 5, 1935 in Toledo to Ralph and Iva (Boose) Langendorf. Lois attended Coy Elementary and later graduated from Clay High School in 1953.
Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years, Glen Heminger; daughter, Terri Heminger; siblings, Noreen (Warren) Wright, Sharon Szabo; grand-dogs, Mae and Aurora; nieces, Annette Mason, Beverly Collum, Shelly Pauken, and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to take place at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to First St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019