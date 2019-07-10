Lois J. Barber



Lois J. Barber, 92, of Graytown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Countryside Manor, Fremont, Ohio. She was born in the same house in which she lived on January 29, 1927, the daughter of Fred and Hattie (Rozine) Buhrow.



Lois loved playing Word Search, and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, supporting them through good and bad times. She loved all animals and especially all the cats and dogs that she raised over the years. Lois was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor.



On May 21, 1960, she married James Barber, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Tony Perrine) Korakas; grandson, Matt (Allison Macko) Kaczynski; and granddaughter, Nikki (Matt) Olson.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Elliston Cemetery, 17505 W. Toussaint N. Rd., Graytown, Ohio. Pastor Jon Bell will officiate. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019