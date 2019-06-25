Lois J. Kern



Lois J. Kern, age 78, of Petersburg, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 19, 1941 in Jellico, TN and raised by her father, James Heatherly and mother, Jenese Heatherly-Perkins. Lois was a talented seamstress and a crochet goddess, she won many awards at the Monroe Co. Fair for her works of art. She worked at various places throughout the years such as Roadway, Boy Scouts of America, Dr. Kutter, Toledo Hospital and owned her own beauty shop. Above everything, her family was her pride and joy.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 39 years, Thomas Kern; mother, Jenese Perkins; children, Julia (Bill) Newton, John (Julie) Richardson, Kim (Steve) Lajiness, Scott Richardson, Steve (Lesa) Kern, Sherry (Bob) Nowak, Heather (Todd) Fine, Jeff Kern, Melissa (Joe) Campbell, Dawn Kern and Frank (Nikki) Kern; 41 precious grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren with two on-the-way and sister, Catherine (Jim) Moses and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father; mother, Eunice and daughters, Debbie Kern and Candee Osterhout.



The family will receive guests on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH 43623 with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish on St. Joseph Church Campus, 8295 Van Aiken St., Ida, MI 48140 with Rev. Gerard Cupple officiating. Entombment will be at 1:00 p.m. in Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.



Memorial Contributions may be made to .



To leave a special message for Lois' family please visit,



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019