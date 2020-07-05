1/1
Lois J. Rejiester
1948 - 2020
Lois J. Rejiester

Lois J. Rejiester, 71, passed away June 28, 2020 and is now in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born September 14, 1948 to Dorothy and James L. Rejiester Sr. in Toledo. She enjoyed working at Lott Industries for over 25 years. Lois had an infectious smile and enjoyed the simple things in life

Lois is survived by her siblings, James Leo (Georgia) Rejiester Jr., Donna (Phillip) Colgan, David Rejiester; nieces and nephews, Carl Colgan, Cristal (Christian) Allen, Nicole Rejiester, Diana (Eric) Rejiester-Gardner, Benjamin (Rachael) Rejiester; and 3 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Rejiester.

Special thanks to the family, friends, and all the staff past and present of her group home at Community Residential Services for the loving care and support given to Lois while she lived there.

A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Special Olympics or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences for Lois' family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
