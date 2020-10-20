(News story) BOWLING GREEN - Lois J. Sonnenberg, a farmer and registered nurse-turned-English-teacher and author, died Oct. 10 in Heritage Corner Health Care Campus in Bowling Green. She was 92.
The family did not release the cause of death.
Mrs. Sonnenberg published her first book In 2011, when she was in her mid-80s. Grave Tales: A Mother Goose Spoof, was a publication in the making for decades, a satirical spin on age-old nursery rhymes. It was not meant for children.
Her daughter, Meg Gaige, told The Blade back then her mother had "wanted to publish some of her creative writing for many years and I'm not at all surprised that she pulled it off in her 80s"
She called her "a woman with a lot of energy and talent who sets goals and accomplishes them."
Mrs. Sonneberg said she loved teaching literature and writing.
"I loved everything about it," she told The Blade in 2012.
Born March 28, 1928, Mrs. Sonnenberg grew up in Tonawanda, N.Y., a small town near Buffalo.
Her family ran a modest produce business. She had no real hopes of furthering her education until a high school friend suggested they try attending school through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program.
In her third year of nursing at the University of Michigan, she met Otis Sonnenberg. They married in 1948, and moved to northwest Ohio so that he could work on the family dairy farm. He died in 2018.
During the 1950s, Mrs. Sonnenberg worked as a registered nurse at small hospitals in Defiance and Napoleon, many times covering night shifts with no in-house doctors with the exception of emergencies.
With three young children in the early 1960s, though, Mrs. Sonnenberg found it increasingly difficult to continue working night shifts.
So she attended Bowling Green State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in 1966 with a major in English. She went on to teach English and French.
Mr. Sonnenberg gave up dairy farming, and the family moved to the city, with Mr. Sonnenberg taking on a position at the BGSU Bookstore.
She taught first in the Deshler school system, then in Bowling Green City Schools.
Mrs. Sonnenberg wrote poems and short stories, sharing some with her students and setting others aside.
"Mom planned family camping trips to Canada so we could experience Shakespeare in the theater, reading synopses of the plays to us as we covered the long miles in our Chevy," Ms. Gaige recalled in her interview eight years ago.
Mrs. Sonnenberg earned her master's of education degree in reading in 1976. She took a job with the Wood County Board of Education as a language arts consultant, meeting with teachers from school districts and building English programs.
She then took a position with the Ohio Department of Education's vocational division. Before she retired, she took a part-time job in 1994 as assistant director of adult learners at BGSU.
In 2016, Mrs. Sonnenberg published Gastown Girl: A Memoir, which chronicles her life as a tomboy growing up in upstate New York's gritty Gastown section of Tonawanda.
Mrs. Sonnenberg was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where she served as a volunteer in leadership roles.
Along with her husband of 70 years, Otis Sonnenberg; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Robert Benzino, and her sister; June Carroll.
Surviving are her sons; David and Daniel Sonnenberg; daughter, Peggy Anne Gaige; four grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
A memorial service at St. Mark's Lutheran Church will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are by Dunn Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green.
This is a news story by The Blade. Contact them at citydesk@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.