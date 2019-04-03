Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer-SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer-SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Lois J. Wheeler, age 94, passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Mary and Anthony Tasch.

Lois was a 1942 graduate of Woodward High School. She was a long-time member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Lois was the manager of the Charge-A-Plate Stores of Toledo.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gregory (Tammy) and Jeffery (Bonnie); grandchildren, Wendy, Christopher, Tina, Timothy (Stephanie), Nicolas (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Kylee, Cody, Jerin and Jessica. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Leroy.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419-381-1900). The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Burial will take place at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to: Messiah Lutheran Church.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
