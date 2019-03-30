Lois Jane Fallon



Lois Jane Fallon of Point Place, died at the age of 91 on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Blue Creek Healthcare in Whitehouse, Ohio. Lois was born to Raymond and Dorothybelle (Goodrich) Rall in Toledo on December 1, 1927. Lois was a loving and doting wife, mother and grandmother her entire life. She was a member of Point Place United Church of Christ and the Eastern Stars. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, playing card games, bowling and traveling to Florida every winter.



Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Kenneth; her parents; brothers, Robert Rall and Raymond Rall; and grandchildren, Stephen Seely and Angela Fallon. Left to cherish Lois' memory are children, Kenneth (Brenda) Fallon Jr, of Lehigh Acres, FL, Janie (Steve) Seely-Rahmel, of Waterville, OH, Ronald (Janice) Fallon, of Toledo, OH, and Bryan Fallon, of Point Place, OH; grandchildren, Christine, Catherine (who shared her grandmothers birthday), Scott Seely, Ron Jr, and Jeffery; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Megan, Kaylin, Nicholas, Elana, Lucy Jane (who has her great grandmothers middle name), and Jeffery II. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Lois' life.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Lois' name are asked to consider the church.



