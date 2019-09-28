Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4441 Monroe Street
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4441 Monroe Street
Lois Jean Berning


1930 - 2019
Lois Jean Berning Obituary
Lois Jean Berning

Lois Jean Berning, 89, passed away September 24, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital. She was born February 20, 1930 to Ervin and Lucille Woeller in Toledo. A graduate of Whitney High School, she worked as a keypunch operator at LOF/Pilkington for over 25 years. She married Robert L. Berning, June 22, 1971, who preceded her in death. Lois was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Lois is survived by her children, Brenda Radunz-Hammett, Dale Radunz, Thomas (Brenda) Radunz, Thomas (Marilyn) Berning, Donald (Susan) Berning, Connie Berning-Ohms, Gale Anne (Rich) Berning-Heer, Dale (Tina) Berning; sister in law, Elaine Radunz; special friend and companion, Raymond Flood and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Berning; sisters, Virginia Racker, Janice Zimmerman and brother, Larry Woeller.

Friends are invited to visit from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe Street, where services will commence at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or . Condolences for Lois' family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 28, 2019
