Lois Jean Billow 07/12/1936 - 04/17/2020 Lois Jean Billow (nee Meyer), age 83 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Napoleon, Ohio on July 12, 1936 to Fred and Ada (Mueller) Meyer. Lois was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed reading, soap operas, and most of all spending time with her family. Lois was the beloved wife of Harlan E. Billow; beloved mother of Karen (Randy) Sobel and Bruce (Ana) Billow; grandmother of Rorry (Breanna) Collins, Errika Collins, Rick Sobel and Allister (Jessica) Billow; great-grandmother of Jayden Collins, Gunner Collins, Alaynah Perez and Caleb Billow. Also surviving are her dear siblings, Dorine (Alvin) Miller and Gary (Susan) Meyer; sister in law, Marguerite Meyer. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Peggy Collins and Joannie Billow; grandson, Joshua Garling and brother, Walter Meyer. With strict social distancing guidelines, friends may visit the family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St. Maumee, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee, Ohio. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lois's memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, The American Heart Association, the Northwest Ohio Kidney Foundation or the Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.