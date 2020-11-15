1/1
Lois Jean "Teeny" Romaker
1929 - 2020
Lois "Teeny" Jean Romaker

08/19/1929 - 11/11/2020

Lois "Teeny" Jean Romaker, 91, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living. She was born in Milton Center, Ohio, on August 19, 1929, to Harold and Ruth (Filiere) Dunn. Teeny married her sweetheart, Robert Romaker on June 4, 1949, in Custar, Ohio and they shared 70 years together until his passing on July 20, 2019.

Teeny is survived by her three children, David Romaker, Jerry (Sharel) Romaker and Rosemary (Mark) Mantor; six grandchildren, David (Dana) Jr., Kyle, Brandon, Morgan, Nathan and Cassandra; five great-grandchildren, Dean, Addison, Jane, Brett and Jacobi; and sister, Marian Welling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Mary Jane; her parents; and three brothers, Raymond, Harold "Bus" and Donald Dunn.

Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 14, 2020
I miss her hello and wave everyday. My sympathy
To the romaker family. Her neighbor Lee Smith
