Lois "Teeny" Jean Romaker08/19/1929 - 11/11/2020Lois "Teeny" Jean Romaker, 91, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living. She was born in Milton Center, Ohio, on August 19, 1929, to Harold and Ruth (Filiere) Dunn. Teeny married her sweetheart, Robert Romaker on June 4, 1949, in Custar, Ohio and they shared 70 years together until his passing on July 20, 2019.Teeny is survived by her three children, David Romaker, Jerry (Sharel) Romaker and Rosemary (Mark) Mantor; six grandchildren, David (Dana) Jr., Kyle, Brandon, Morgan, Nathan and Cassandra; five great-grandchildren, Dean, Addison, Jane, Brett and Jacobi; and sister, Marian Welling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Mary Jane; her parents; and three brothers, Raymond, Harold "Bus" and Donald Dunn.Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at: