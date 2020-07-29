1/
Lois Joy (Johnston) Aberl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Joy (Johnston) Aberl

Lois Joy (Johnston) Aberl passed peacefully on July 24, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 92. She is reunited with her husband of 50 years, George, who was the love of her life. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Cindy (Tim) Mallon; sons, Tom (Kathy Oberhauser) Aberl and Mike (Ann) Aberl; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy on a daily basis in her waning years.

Lois graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1946. Lois and George were charter members at Brandywine CC where she enjoyed years of playing golf (hole-in-one!), playing cards and spending time with friends. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her sense of humor, outgoing personality, her enjoyment of golf, cards and life in general.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 31st, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 a.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the Inns at Olentangy Trail and Walnut Trail and Capital City Hospice for the kindness and loving care given to Lois and her family.

The family suggests tributes in the form of contributions to Capital City Hospice, Columbus, Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved