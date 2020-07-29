Lois Joy (Johnston) Aberl
Lois Joy (Johnston) Aberl passed peacefully on July 24, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 92. She is reunited with her husband of 50 years, George, who was the love of her life. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Cindy (Tim) Mallon; sons, Tom (Kathy Oberhauser) Aberl and Mike (Ann) Aberl; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy on a daily basis in her waning years.
Lois graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1946. Lois and George were charter members at Brandywine CC where she enjoyed years of playing golf (hole-in-one!), playing cards and spending time with friends. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her sense of humor, outgoing personality, her enjoyment of golf, cards and life in general.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 31st, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 a.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Inns at Olentangy Trail and Walnut Trail and Capital City Hospice for the kindness and loving care given to Lois and her family.
The family suggests tributes in the form of contributions to Capital City Hospice, Columbus, Ohio.