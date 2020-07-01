Lois K. (West) Chalfant
Lois K. Chalfant, 86, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. She was born in Fairfield, Illinois on April 12, 1934. She was a 1952 graduate of Streator High School.
Lois married her sweetheart, Donald E. Chalfant on October 18, 1953. Together they raised their two sons. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Perrysburg. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Lois is survived by her husband, Donald E. Chalfant; sons, David D. (Susan) Chalfant of Orlando, FL and Steven L. Chalfant of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Christopher (Jamie) Chalfant, Heather (David) Herrington and Stephanie Chalfant-Glenn; and great grandchildren, Abigail, Natalie, Gwendolyn Chalfant, Hannah, Hadleigh, Harper and Riley Herrington. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura West; and grandson, Cory Chalfant.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
