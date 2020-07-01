Lois K. (West) ChalfantLois K. Chalfant, 86, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. She was born in Fairfield, Illinois on April 12, 1934. She was a 1952 graduate of Streator High School.Lois married her sweetheart, Donald E. Chalfant on October 18, 1953. Together they raised their two sons. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Perrysburg. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Lois is survived by her husband, Donald E. Chalfant; sons, David D. (Susan) Chalfant of Orlando, FL and Steven L. Chalfant of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Christopher (Jamie) Chalfant, Heather (David) Herrington and Stephanie Chalfant-Glenn; and great grandchildren, Abigail, Natalie, Gwendolyn Chalfant, Hannah, Hadleigh, Harper and Riley Herrington. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura West; and grandson, Cory Chalfant.A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) Online condolences may be left at