Lois L. Miller
Lois L. Miller, 88, a longtime resident of Berkey, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Flower Hospital. She was born October 10, 1931, in Assumption, OH. to parents Otto and Elizabeth (LaFevre) Langenderfer.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Linn) Johnston and Janice (Ken) Gillen; sons, Roger (Sally) Miller and Patrick (Amy) Miller; grandchildren, Steve, Stacie, Jessica, Ben, Jodi, Kelly, Colleen, Jacinda, Shaun, Payton, Morgan; and step-grandchildren, Amy and Sara; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Eugene Miller in 2015; granddaughter, Jenni Johnston; and brothers, James, Francis, Harold, Jerome, Robert, and Raymond Langenderfer.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH. September 27th from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Monday the 28th at 11:00 a.m. where Lois will lie in state one-hour prior. She will be laid to rest beside Eugene at St. Elizabeth Cemetery. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the charity of the donor's choice
