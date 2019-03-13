Lois L. Seymour



Lois (Crawford) Seymour, age 81, of Toledo, passed away March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania, where she resided following a debilitating stroke. Lois was born February 2, 1938 to the late James and Nellie Crawford in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She graduated from Woodward High School and attended Davis Business College. Lois worked for many years as a bookkeeper for H&S Lawnmower and retired from L.O.F, where she worked in the accounts payable and receivable department.



Lois was an amazing, strong, independent, generous and kind person, with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed spending much of her time playing with her great grandchildren. Lois loved visiting the casino and playing the slot machines. She was passionate about her family, friends and love of life. The world was a much better place with Lois in it. She will be missed terribly by all those fortunate to have been part of her life.



She was preceded in death by her former husband, William Seymour; son, Patrick Seymour and granddaughter, Maria Redmond. Lois is survived by her daughter, Catherine (James) Redmond; son, William (Julie) Seymour; granddaughters, Tiffany (Ryan) Kranz and Stephanie Andrzejewski; step grandson, Robert (Barbara) Binion; great grandchildren, Joy, Allison, Melody, Brody, Wyatt; step great granddaughter, Brooke; brother, James (Marguerite) Crawford; longtime companion, Roger Rickenmann; daughter of the heart, Ernestine Ripke and former brothers in law, Robert (Colette) Seymour and Patrick (Jerry) Seymour.



A special thank you to cousin, Margaret "Toots" Warns; niece, Amy Perry and friend Eddie for all of the visits and care. The family would like to thank the staff of Kingston Care Center and the staff of Ohio Living Hospice for the wonderful care given to Lois.



Friends are invited to visit from 3:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where services will be held 11:00am Friday. Interment in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Condolences for Lois' family may be expressed online at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019